NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 1.0% of TFG Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 75,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,611 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $61.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.34. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $86.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.