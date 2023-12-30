Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lessened its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Novartis were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 5.3% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 0.8% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 7.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS opened at $100.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.14. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.98 and a 12-month high of $105.61. The firm has a market cap of $214.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

