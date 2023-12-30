Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Position Raised by Borer Denton & Associates Inc.

Borer Denton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 99.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,211 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 4.4% of Borer Denton & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Borer Denton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $10,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 6.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

NVO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.45. 2,055,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,577,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.67. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $65.05 and a 1-year high of $105.69.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

