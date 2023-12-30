NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,897 shares during the period. NRG Energy accounts for approximately 2.1% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4,030.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 362.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 1,698.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE NRG traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $51.70. 2,387,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,778. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 41.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently -19.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. Guggenheim raised NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

Get Our Latest Report on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.