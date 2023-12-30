Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Bought by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 15.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,206,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,706,000 after acquiring an additional 823,662 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 26.4% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 860,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,842,000 after acquiring an additional 179,860 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 43.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,320,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,078 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 11.8% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,142,000 after acquiring an additional 48,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.65.

NTR traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.33. 1,139,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,039. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.96%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

