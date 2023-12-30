Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the November 30th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NBB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.79. The stock had a trading volume of 343,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,244. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.08. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $17.10.

Get Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.0735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This is a boost from Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 5.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 491,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,343,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.