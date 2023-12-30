nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) is Outfitter Financial LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Outfitter Financial LLC lowered its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. nVent Electric accounts for approximately 2.5% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $59.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.32. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $37.51 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.09.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,421.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on nVent Electric from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVT

About nVent Electric

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.