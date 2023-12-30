NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $223.48.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $229.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $153.10 and a 12-month high of $238.27. The company has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.29 and its 200-day moving average is $203.31.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $1,085,180.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,538.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,141 shares of company stock worth $4,294,266 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 338.8% in the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,482 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 12,912.5% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,041 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 787,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $157,401,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

