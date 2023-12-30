O Connor Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 397,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter.

ACWX stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,309,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,450. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $44.89 and a 52 week high of $51.30. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average of $48.63.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

