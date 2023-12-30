O Connor Financial Group LLC Buys 2,579 Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. O Connor Financial Group LLC owned about 1.90% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPHD. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,713,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,539,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 79.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 257,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 113,838 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,234,000. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 229,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 22,364 shares during the period.

Get Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA TPHD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.12. The company had a trading volume of 43,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,065. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.53. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $33.49. The company has a market capitalization of $195.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.94.

About Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.