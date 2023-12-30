O Connor Financial Group LLC Buys 7,287 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 2.8% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,860,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,161. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.54. The company has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $78.23.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

