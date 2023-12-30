O Connor Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,628,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,500,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,587 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.9% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,795,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,999 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 127.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,961 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 112.6% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 2,922,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,116 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SRLN traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $41.93. 785,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,002. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $42.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.72.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

