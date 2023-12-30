O Connor Financial Group LLC Sells 270 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

O Connor Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. One Day In July LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 227,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $6,236,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,062,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,450,000 after buying an additional 70,857 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 477,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,877,000 after buying an additional 16,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 479,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,979,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.90. 10,489,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,407,514. The company has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $48.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average is $45.39.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

