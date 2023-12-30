Oak Family Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,947 shares during the period. RTX makes up approximately 3.0% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in RTX by 105,363.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,484,000 after buying an additional 70,048,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,118,000 after purchasing an additional 696,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,580,608,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of RTX opened at $84.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.99. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

