Oak Family Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,851 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 9.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 24.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 245.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.87.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,009,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE OC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.23. The company had a trading volume of 390,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,799. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.11. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $83.98 and a fifty-two week high of $155.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Articles

