Oak Family Advisors LLC Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,216 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Braves makes up 1.8% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Atlanta Braves worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Atlanta Braves in the first quarter worth $1,509,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Atlanta Braves by 350.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Atlanta Braves by 99.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 91.6% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 434.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. 0.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BATRK. StockNews.com cut Atlanta Braves from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Atlanta Braves from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Atlanta Braves from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,510 shares in the company, valued at $94,752.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Stock Down 0.6 %

Atlanta Braves stock opened at $39.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.41. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $50.15.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $271.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.92 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

