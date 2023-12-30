Oak Family Advisors LLC Has $6.52 Million Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,088 shares during the quarter. Gentex accounts for 3.1% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Gentex worth $6,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gentex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,483,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $559,838,000 after purchasing an additional 93,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gentex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,794,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $610,899,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 99,783.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622,309 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Gentex by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,886,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,025,000 after purchasing an additional 100,063 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of GNTX opened at $32.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $34.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average of $31.16.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $575.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.57 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

