Oak Family Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 3.3% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $104.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $73.65 and a 1-year high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

