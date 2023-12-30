Oak Family Advisors LLC Lowers Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Oak Family Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,553 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 17,936 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 2.5% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 21,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $144.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.08. The company has a market capitalization of $160.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $146.89.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.84%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

