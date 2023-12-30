Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ohio Valley Banc has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $27.99.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.94 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This is a positive change from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ohio Valley Banc

(Get Free Report)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.