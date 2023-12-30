One Day In July LLC Acquires 5,387 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

One Day In July LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for about 1.8% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $10,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ESGV traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.06. 334,959 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.91 and its 200-day moving average is $78.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

