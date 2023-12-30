One Day In July LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

One Day In July LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 106,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 97,926 shares during the last quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $775,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 135,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,052,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,727,000. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.06. 2,284,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,796. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $49.54 and a 52 week high of $65.53. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.37.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

