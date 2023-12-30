One Day In July LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

One Day In July LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 587.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IUSV stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.33. 430,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,612. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.14. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

