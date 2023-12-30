One Day In July LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

One Day In July LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 216,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 3.0% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $16,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 98.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOV traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.50. The company had a trading volume of 305,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,168. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $70.68 and a twelve month high of $92.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.58.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

