One Day In July LLC Purchases Shares of 1,648 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

One Day In July LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 133,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,246,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 32,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 160,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,275,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,473. The stock has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.51. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $165.97.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

