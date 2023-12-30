One Day In July LLC Purchases Shares of 2,803 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

One Day In July LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,803 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 224,399 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $21,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 52,391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 21,953 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,331 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.07. 3,550,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,673,015. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.72 and its 200-day moving average is $102.96. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 69.39%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

