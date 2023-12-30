One Day In July LLC Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

One Day In July LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 452,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,606 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 38,476 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 142,658 shares during the period.

BATS:GOVT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,152,146 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.45.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

