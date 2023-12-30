One Day In July LLC Sells 2,133 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

One Day In July LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,426,052,000 after purchasing an additional 105,655,977 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,290,000 after purchasing an additional 635,350 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,167,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,876,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,472.3% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 217,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,040,000 after purchasing an additional 209,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

IJT stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.14. 93,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,525. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $127.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.283 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

