One Day In July LLC Sells 5,163 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

One Day In July LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,951,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,112. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.95 and a 200-day moving average of $75.56. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

