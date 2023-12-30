Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.27

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.27 and traded as high as $29.75. Orrstown Financial Services shares last traded at $29.66, with a volume of 25,624 shares traded.

ORRF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Orrstown Financial Services from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.38 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 22.50%. Equities analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 119,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $728,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 5.2% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 222,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 11,051 shares during the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

