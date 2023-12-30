Outfitter Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Outfitter Financial LLC increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.2% in the third quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 360.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 32.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. 14.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

SQM opened at $60.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $44.86 and a 12-month high of $98.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.35.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6094 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SQM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SQM

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.