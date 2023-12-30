Outfitter Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Outfitter Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,301 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 3.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 450.7% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 56,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of RTX opened at $84.15 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

