Pact Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:PGH) Insider Sells A$176,400.00 in Stock

Pact Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:PGH – Get Free Report) insider Carmen Chua sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.84 ($0.57), for a total transaction of A$176,400.00 ($120,000.00).

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.88.

About Pact Group

Pact Group Holdings Ltd engages in the manufacture and supply of rigid plastic and metal packaging in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Packaging and Sustainability, Materials Handling and Pooling, and Contract Manufacturing Services segments. It offers packaging products for dairy and beverage, bulk packaging, processed food, health and personal care, fresh food, household and industrial, and closures industries; reusable products, such as garment hangers, fresh produce crates, IBC's, and steel drums for supply chain, environmental, infrastructure, and retail accessories applications.

