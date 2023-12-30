Pact Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:PGH) Insider Sells A$176,400.00 in Stock

Pact Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:PGH – Get Free Report) insider Carmen Chua sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.84 ($0.57), for a total transaction of A$176,400.00 ($120,000.00).
Pact Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.88.
About Pact Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pact Group
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
Receive News & Ratings for Pact Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pact Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.