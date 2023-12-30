Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.89

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.89 and traded as high as $27.23. Park-Ohio shares last traded at $26.84, with a volume of 27,631 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PKOH. TheStreet raised Park-Ohio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Park-Ohio Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $352.91 million, a PE ratio of -134.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.95.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.05 million. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently -249.99%.

Insider Activity at Park-Ohio

In other news, Director Dan T. Moore III sold 5,492 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $130,489.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,438.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Park-Ohio news, Director Dan T. Moore III sold 5,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $130,489.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,438.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick W. Fogarty sold 2,500 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $60,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,430.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,731 shares of company stock valued at $700,775. 35.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKOH. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 0.5% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 475,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 20,699 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the 2nd quarter worth $2,090,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

