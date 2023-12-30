ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the November 30th total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ParkerVision Stock Down 5.2 %

OTCMKTS PRKR traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 193,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,846. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11. ParkerVision has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.54.

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

ParkerVision Company Profile

ParkerVision, Inc develops and markets radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. ParkerVision, Inc was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

