Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $371.27 million and $4.18 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007693 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000059 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 372,639,106 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

