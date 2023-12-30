PayPoint (LON:PAY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $510.54

Shares of PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 510.54 ($6.49) and traded as high as GBX 518.25 ($6.59). PayPoint shares last traded at GBX 509 ($6.47), with a volume of 122,645 shares traded.

PayPoint Trading Up 2.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 512.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 511.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19. The stock has a market cap of £377.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,209.30, a PEG ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.90.

PayPoint Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This is a boost from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. PayPoint’s payout ratio is 8,837.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About PayPoint

In other PayPoint news, insider Nick Wiles purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 464 ($5.90) per share, for a total transaction of £232,000 ($294,790.34). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 50,073 shares of company stock worth $23,237,830. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

