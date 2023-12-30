Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Shares Sold by Retirement Financial Solutions LLC

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,790 shares during the quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Performance

PKST opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average is $20.24. Peakstone Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $47.00.

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Peakstone Realty Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

