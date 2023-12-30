PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PED opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85. PEDEVCO has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $67.19 million, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.16.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PEDEVCO will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

