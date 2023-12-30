Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland Sells 3,700 Shares

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $492,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,334,973.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $133.14 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $136.69. The company has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.79.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.29.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

