Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.22.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays cut Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Plains GP by 14.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Plains GP by 17.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 104,402 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 25.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 24,705 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 278.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 41,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09). Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.82 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 109.18%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

