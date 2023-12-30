Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Acquires 78 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,138 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 66.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,072,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,065,000 after purchasing an additional 426,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,662,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,237,000 after purchasing an additional 328,280 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $232.64. The stock had a trading volume of 703,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,087. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.66. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $234.05. The stock has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

