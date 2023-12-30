Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 204,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,246,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 276,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.13. 1,912,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,987,229. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.59 and its 200 day moving average is $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

