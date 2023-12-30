Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.1% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.4 %

Caterpillar stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $295.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,011. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CAT. HSBC started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.78.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

