Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,985 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.5% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $100,893,000 after purchasing an additional 215,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 327,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,377,000 after purchasing an additional 18,090 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,630. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.63. 4,839,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,748,367. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $160.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $146.89.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

