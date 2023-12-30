Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Grows Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,906 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 1.1% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,007,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,607,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910,739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,039,883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,509,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,171,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,082,211,000 after acquiring an additional 136,512,194 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,500,155 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,448,296,000 after buying an additional 4,174,284 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,371,505 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,055,808,000 after buying an additional 2,349,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.09.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VZ traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.70. 16,222,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,169,746. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $158.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average of $34.81.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

