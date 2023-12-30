Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838,811 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9,639.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,855 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,668,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 8,722.3% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,127,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,053 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $97.04. 2,295,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,491,085. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.05 and a 200-day moving average of $91.27. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $106.43. The company has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.80, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

