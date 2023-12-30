Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Increases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,429 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.57. 7,667,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,544,070. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.06.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

