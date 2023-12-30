Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,960 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in Oracle by 4.5% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,279,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 64.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.2% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $105.43. 6,899,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,151,547. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $80.76 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948 in the last three months. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

