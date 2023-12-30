Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 131 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 17.0% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 30.4% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 6.9% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 2.3% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SYK shares. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 0.1 %

SYK traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $299.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,495. The company has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $241.68 and a 52 week high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

